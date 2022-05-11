Ryanair to drop mandatory face masks on EU flights from Monday, 16th May in line with new EASA guidance

Following today’s (Wed, 11 May) updated EASA/ECDC travel guidance, face masks will no longer be mandatory on EU flights or in EU airports from Monday, 16th May, with the exception only of flights to/from destinations where EU Govts still require mandatory mask-wearing on public transport.

The following 15 countries still require mandatory face masks wearing on public transport.

Austria Latvia Cyprus Lithuania Czech Luxemburg Estonia Malta France Netherlands Germany Portugal Greece Spain Italy

Ryanair’s CEO Eddie Wilson said:

“We welcome this rule relaxation from EASA and the ECDC effective from Monday, 16th May next. From that date, face masks will be optional on all Ryanair flights except those flights to/from the 15 EU States where masks remain mandatory on public transport.

We expect these States to relax their face mask rules over the coming days in line with these new health guidelines from EASA and the ECDC. Intending passengers can check the latest EU face mask regulations on the Re-Open EU website.”