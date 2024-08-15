Ryanair to cut Warsaw Modlin traffic by 50% for Winter 2024 due to unresolved airport cost dispute

Ryanair has announced a significant reduction in operations at Warsaw Modlin Airport for the winter 2024 season, slashing traffic by 50% following failed negotiations with the airport management over development costs.

This decision will see the number of based aircraft drop from 5 to 4 in November, resulting in the loss of 50 jobs. Ryanair will continue operating 22 routes from Modlin while shifting some capacity to Warsaw Chopin Airport, where it will run 6 routes.

Ryanair’s Chief Commercial Officer, Jason McGuinness, expressed frustration over prolonged negotiations, stating that the airline cannot sustain losses due to high airport fees. Ryanair is hopeful that a new management team, expected at Modlin in September, will reach a competitive agreement to support future growth. However, for now, reduced capacity at Modlin is expected to lead to higher fares for travellers.

Comment

Shifting some capacity from Modlin to Chopin to reduce costs? Chopin will probably cost Ryanair a lot more than Modlin.