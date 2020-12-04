Ryanair to close Vienna base at the end of the year

The employees of the Ryanair base in Vienna received bad news on Wednesday. According to Austrian news site Aviation Direct, the Irish low-cost carrier will close the base at the end of the year and the staff will either move to Dublin, Athens or Thessaloniki or lose their jobs.

Three Ryanair DAC Boeing 737-800s were based in Vienna. On 1 January 2021, the Ryanair subsidiaries Lauda Europe (Malta) and Buzz (Poland) will be operating in Vienna. Furthermore, aircraft from Malta Air and Ryanair DAC will continue to be used. They will not be stationed in the federal capital, but fly into Vienna from other bases. Since the subsidiaries are all active under Ryanair flight numbers (FR), they are formally Ryanair flights that are operated by a subsidiary under a wet-lease agreement.

Source: Aviation Direct