Ryanair to close Billund Airport base amid tax dispute

Ryanair is reportedly set to close its base at Denmark’s Billund Airport in April 2025, citing the newly introduced Danish air travel tax and rising airport costs.

The closure could lead to the removal of two base aircraft and up to 60 associated job losses, including pilots, flight attendants, and engineers. While Ryanair is expected to continue operating flights from Billund, the base’s closure will eliminate stationed personnel at the airport.

The decision aligns with similar moves by the airline, including disputes over airport fees in Rome and Bordeaux.

Ryanair has not officially confirmed the closure, but Danish aviation media and anonymous sources indicate it is linked to the tax, which adds approximately 30 DKK (4 EUR) per short-haul ticket. This marks the second closure of a Ryanair base at Billund, following a 2015 withdrawal due to union disputes.