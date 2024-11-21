Ryanair threatens major reductions at French regional airports over tax hike

Ryanair has announced it will suspend operations at 10 French regional airports and cut capacity by 50% across regional France if the government proceeds with its plan to triple passenger taxes starting January 2025. The airline criticizes the proposed 260% tax increase as detrimental to tourism, connectivity, and regional economies.

The tax hike contrasts with strategies in other European countries like Sweden, Italy, and Hungary, which have abolished air travel taxes to stimulate aviation growth. Ryanair’s Chief Commercial Officer, Jason McGuinness, warns that the measure disproportionately impacts ordinary French travellers and regional airports while exempting long-haul passengers in Paris.

Ryanair urges the French government to reconsider the tax increase to safeguard tourism, jobs, and airline investment in regional France.