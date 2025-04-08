Home Airports Berlin Airport (BER) Ryanair sues disruptive passenger for €3,000 after flight diversion

Ryanair sues disruptive passenger for €3,000 after flight diversion

André Orban
Ryanair has filed a €3,000 civil case in Poland against a disruptive passenger whose behaviour forced flight FR7124 from Berlin to Marrakesh to divert to Seville on 9 January, affecting 170 passengers and 6 crew.

The airline also issued the passenger a 5-year travel ban and reported him to Spanish authorities.

Ryanair reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy toward unruly behaviour, stating it will continue to take legal action to protect the safety and comfort of passengers and crew. The airline hopes this case serves as a warning against in-flight misconduct.

