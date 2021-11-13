Ryanair starts flying London Stansted – Örebro (Sweden) next spring

The new Ryanair route between London-Örebro is a milestone in Örebro Airport’s history. The Irish low-cost airline sees opportunities in the Örebro region and is therefore expanding accessibility with a route from Örebro to London. The route will be launched on 1 April 2022 and will operate Örebro Airport (ORB) – London Stansted Airport (STN) twice a week, Mondays and Fridays.

Ryanair’s Director of Route Development, Ray Kelliher said: “As Europe’s No.1 airline, Ryanair remains committed to re-building Europe and Sweden’s aviation and tourism industries by restoring connectivity and growing our network of passengers to over 225 million per annum by 2026. As Ryanair takes delivery of 55 Boeing 737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft this Winter, we are delighted to announce this new international route from Örebro to London-Stansted as part of our Swedish Summer 2022 schedule.”

“It is fantastically gratifying that Ryanair is starting to fly to London from Örebro. It is a perfect combination, a successful airline that creates accessibility to a world city that is important for both business travellers and tourists,” says Mikael Smedberg, CEO of Örebro Airport.