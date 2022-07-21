Ryanair signs 5-year agreements with Spanish and French pilots unions

Ryanair today (July 21) welcomed the approval by a vote of its Spain-based pilots of post-Covid salary restoration, which follows the recent acceptance by its France-based pilots of a similar agreement. These agreements with the unions SEPLA (Spain) and SNPL (France) provide for accelerated wage restoration and future wage improvements for each year until March 2027.

This year, the airline will reach 115% of its pre-Covid capacity and is prioritising the rapid restoration of staff salaries through these renegotiated agreements, in order to preserve jobs and have a basis for growth. These new fast-track agreements also provide salary increases and other benefits beyond full salary restoration for Ryanair pilots based in Spain and France over a 5-year period until March 2027.

Ryanair Chief People Officer Darrell Hughes said:

“We welcome these long-term agreements which run until 2027 and which will bring many improvements to our pilots based in Spain and France.

While the recovery from the impact of the pandemic is still underway and our industry faces significant challenges, this long-term agreement provides stability, accelerated salary restoration, future salary increases and other improvements. benefits for pilots.

While all of our pilots across our European network are covered by the 2020 Emergency Agreements, we continue to work with our pilots and their unions on new agreements, similar to those reached with the SEPLA and SNPL unions, and we now have managed to renegotiate an accelerated salary restoration and improved long-term agreements with over 85% of our pilots.”