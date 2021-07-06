Ryanair selects seven candidates from six countries for its first customer advisory panel

Ryanair today (06 July) announced its Customer Advisory Panel, comprising seven customers from six European countries. Having received over 10,000 applicants from 16 countries across Europe – Ryanair’s seven successful candidates will travel to Dublin for the first of the Customer Advisory Panel meetings in September 2021, coming together to provide feedback and recommendations that will help Ryanair continue to improve its guest services.

While interest was strong across all markets, the UK trailblazed ahead with almost a third of applicants, closely followed by Ireland (20%), Italy (14%), Spain (12%), Germany (9%), France (7%) and Poland (6%).

The seven selected panellists include:

Mark, (34) from Ireland, who is an avid traveller, having visited over 50 countries.

who is an avid traveller, having visited over 50 countries. Julia, (20) from Poland, a price-savvy traveller who tells us she will come equipped with lots of customer care ideas.

a price-savvy traveller who tells us she will come equipped with lots of customer care ideas. Luana, (43) from Italy has a real passion for travel.

has a real passion for travel. Jaime, (47) lives in Ibiza , regularly travels home to Barcelona.

, regularly travels home to Barcelona. Christian, (66) from Germany, now retired, loves to whisk his wife off for European city breaks.

now retired, loves to whisk his wife off for European city breaks. Naomi, (34) from Belfast loves to travel, has previously lived in London and Liverpool, now living in Madrid.

loves to travel, has previously lived in London and Liverpool, now living in Madrid. Sue, (52) lives in UK and is looking forward to travelling to see her son in Paris soon.

Ryanair will welcome the panel to Dublin in September for the first of the Customer Advisory Panel meetings, with future meetings to take place in other major European cities such as Madrid, Rome, Berlin, Warsaw and more. Flights and hotel accommodation for panel members (and a partner) will be provided and panel members will have the opportunity to explore Dublin City on their 2-night trip.

The input from the Panel will help shape Ryanair’s ongoing customer improvements programme, re-enforcing Ryanair’s commitment to delivering the lowest fares, on-time flights and great customer service.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing & Digital, Dara Brady said:

“We were delighted with the level of interest that this Customer Advisory Panel attracted all across Europe, having received over 10,000 applications from across the 16 countries in which we operate and are really looking forward to meeting the successful candidates in Dublin this September. The panel is a diverse cross-section of Ryanair customers, equipped with valuable insights, who possess great energy and we are excited to have them on board to help us drive improvements in Ryanair’s customer care and service.

While Ryanair cannot be beaten for low fares, choice and on-time flights, as we grow to 200m passengers p.a, we are determined to keep listening to our customers and improving our service to them. As Ryanair emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, customers can look forward to even more service improvements on the youngest and greenest aircraft at even lower prices!”