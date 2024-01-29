Ryanair seals new partnership with Kiwi.com for transparency in low-priced flights

Ryanair has entered into a partnership agreement with online travel agency (OTA) Kiwi.com, ensuring Kiwi has direct access to Ryanair’s website without screenscraping. This deal guarantees Kiwi customers access to Ryanair’s flights and ancillaries at real prices without mark-ups, with direct access to their myRyanair account and flight information.

Kiwi.com customers will no longer need to undergo Ryanair’s customer verification process.

The agreement also enables Kiwi’s virtual interline service for booking connecting flights, with free re-accommodation on the next available flight if a connection is missed. Ryanair aims to eliminate overcharges and pricing scams, ensuring transparency and direct access to low prices for Kiwi.com passengers.

Golan Shaked, Chief Commercial Officer at Kiwi.com, emphasises the positive impact of the cooperation with Ryanair, aligning with their commitment to customer benefits and long-term business objectives.