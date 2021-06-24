Ryanair schedules extra flights for Belgian football fans

Ryanair today (24 Jun) announced that it has scheduled extra flights between Brussels South Charleroi and Seville for Belgian football fans travelling to support their country in their first knockout game at the UEFA Euro 2020, Sunday 27th June.

Ryanair has added an extra flight departing Brussels Charleroi Airport at 14.25 on Saturday, 26th June, for the clash between Belgium and one of the four third-place finishers (actually Portugal) in the round of 16 at Estadio La Cartuja, Seville.

An extra flight has also been added for 10.00 on Monday, 28th June, from Seville to Brussels Charleroi Airport following the match.

Seats are limited so Ryanair advises Belgian fans to log on to www.ryanair.com and book these football specials quickly before they’re all gone!

A Ryanair spokesperson said:

“After a year of postponement, it’s great to see the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament in full swing, now at the knockout stages. Thousands of fans have already booked their seats with Ryanair to see and support their countries and we’ve now scheduled additional flights to/from Brussels and Seville in order to accommodate Belgian fans travelling to see the Red Devils play this coming Sunday, 27th June.

Seats are selling fast so fans are urged to log on to the Ryanair.com website and book their match day getaway today.”

FINAL 16 UEFA EURO 2020 SPECIALS

Date Route Dept 26 Jun Brussels South Charleroi – Seville 14:25 28 Jun Seville – Brussels South Charleroi 10:00