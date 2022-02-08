Ryanair reveals top five destinations for Summer 2022: four Canary islands and Santorini

With summer just around the corner and that long-awaited sunny holiday now top of mind, Ryanair has today (07 Feb) revealed its top holiday destinations for summer ‘22, giving you all the inspiration you need for your holiday planning. So, what better way to start the week than turning those sun-filled daydreams into reality with a trip to one of these dreamy summer hotspots:

Lanzarote: always a popular choice, Lanzarote continues to welcome flocks of Irish holidaymakers year after year. Enjoy its golden sand beaches, crystal clear waters, authentic Spanish tapas while taking in its unique volcanic landscape – the views are as breath-taking as it sounds!

Tenerife: the largest of the Canary Islands famed for its diversity of landscape and great weather all year round. The island has many natural wonders and traditional towns full of culture to explore this summer.

Fuerteventura : a famous holiday destination boasting white sandy beaches interrupted by cliffs and sheltered coves. A popular spot for adventure-filled tourists to enjoy water sports from surfing, windsurfing and water skiing.

Gran Canaria: a hiker's paradise! This diverse, mountainous island is known for its black lava and white sand beaches. Culture vultures are equally catered for in the ancient capital of Las Palmas, with its historic architecture, enviable shopping and foodie options. A unique destination that has something for everyone and is perfect for family and friends to enjoy a well-deserved break away this year.

Santorini: arguably the most beautiful of all the Greek islands, Santorini's stunning caldera poses as the ultimate centrepiece, offering the most amazing views of rugged landscapes and the whitewashed cubiform houses overlooking the sea and beaches consisting of black, red and white lava pebbles. With some of the most mesmerising sunrises and sunsets, Santorini is well known for being an island of romance – the perfect holiday destination for couples.

Alongside these top summer ’22 destinations, Ryanair has also launched new and unearthed routes from Dublin to Nimes in France, Alghero in Sardinia and Madeira in Portugal which the airline expects will be the best bang for your buck this summer.