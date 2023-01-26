Ryanair returns to Chopin Airport in Warsaw, at the expense of Modlin

Ryanair will launch 5 international connections from Warsaw Chopin Airport (WAW). This development will take place at the expense of Warsaw Modlin (WMI).

Ryanair announced on 25 January that it is returning to Warsaw Chopin Airport after four years and will launch five new routes in the 2023 summer season, connecting Warsaw with holiday destinations such as Alicante (4 weekly flights), Palma de Mallorca (4 flights per week) and Paphos (one weekly), as well as with the main European capitals – Brussels (3 weekly flights to Brussels South Charleroi) and Vienna (4 flights per week). The first Ryanair flights from Chopin Airport are scheduled for March 26.

The new routes are to strengthen the position of Ryanair in Poland, which holds over 35 percent of the market share. However, the expansion at Chopin Airport takes place at the expense of the airport in Modlin.

Ryanair offers 430 weekly flights on over 50 routes from Modlin.

“We are pleased with Chopin’s return to Warsaw and the opening of 5 new routes in such directions as Alicante, Mallorca and Paphos as well as Brussels and Vienna. It is a pity, however, that this must be done at the expense of Warsaw-Modlin and the region. For incomprehensible reasons, both the airport management and regional authorities ignore Ryanair (the largest airline in Europe and Poland) and refuse to engage in the development of Warsaw-Modlin Airport – unnecessarily risking the loss of jobs and connections in the region,” commented Micha? Kaczmarzyk from Ryanair, CEO of BUZZ.

The carrier plans to transport 300,000 passengers on routes from Chopin Airport. passengers.