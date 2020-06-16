Ryanair restores Poland and Romania scheduled flights from 1 July

Ryanair on 15h June announced it will restore over 20 routes to/from Romania commencing 1st July, as part of Ryanair’s summer 2020 schedule. As Romania has lifted some travel restrictions, Ryanair encourages holidaymakers to start planning a summer getaway and celebrate that Europe is successfully overcoming one of its most challenging times. Some selected routes will also be available from the last week of June. Full details of routes, frequencies and flight times are available on www.ryanair.com.

Romanians can now look forward to bagging a bargain holiday and enjoying the sunshine and the stunning beaches in their favourite summer spots, including Greece, Cyprus, Italy and Spain.

To celebrate the lifting of travel restrictions, Ryanair has launched a seat sale from €19.99 for travel in July and August 2020, which must be booked by midnight Monday (22nd June), only on the ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Olga Pawlonka said:

“Ryanair is pleased to announce it will restore over 20 routes to/from Romania, commencing from 1st July 2020, as part of our summer 2020 schedule. We look forward to reuniting friends and families and bringing thousands of tourists that will help boost regional economies and protect thousands of jobs.

This is also an opportunity for those customers who had their Spring flights cancelled due to COVID travel restrictions, and that are looking to redeem their Ryanair vouchers now that Europe is open for holidays.

To celebrate the lifting of travel restrictions and the resumption of over 20 Romanian routes, Ryanair has launched a seat sale from €19.99 for travel in July and August 2020, which must be booked by midnight Monday (22nd June), only on the Ryanair.com website. Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

Ryanair also announced it will restore almost 200 routes to/from Poland commencing 1st July, as part of Ryanair’s summer 2020 schedule. As Poland has lifted some travel restrictions, Ryanair encourages holidaymakers to start planning a summer getaway and celebrate that Europe is successfully overcoming one of its most challenging times. Some selected routes will also be available from the last week of June. Full details of routes, frequencies and flight times are available on www.ryanair.com.

Poles can now look forward to bagging a bargain holiday and enjoying the sunshine and the stunning beaches in their favourite summer spots, including Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Spain or Portugal.

To celebrate the lifting of travel restrictions, Ryanair has launched a seat sale from 89 zl for travel in July 2020, which must be booked by midnight Monday (22nd June), only on the ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Olga Pawlonka said:

“Ryanair is pleased to announce it will restore almost 200 routes to/from Poland, commencing from 1st July 2020, as part of our summer 2020 schedule. We are proud to serve 12 airports in Poland and we look forward to reuniting friends and families and bringing thousands of tourists that will help boost regional economies and protect thousands of jobs.

This is also an opportunity for those customers who had their Spring flights cancelled due to COVID travel restrictions, and that are looking to redeem their Ryanair vouchers now that Europe is open for holidays.

To celebrate the lifting of travel restrictions and the resumption of almost 200 Polish routes, Ryanair has launched a seat sale from89 zl for travel in July 2020, which must be booked by midnight Monday (22nd June), only on the Ryanair.com website. Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

15 June 2020