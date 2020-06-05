Ryanair restores Belgium scheduled flights from 1 July: over 90 routes on sale

Ryanair today (05 June) announced it will restore over 90 routes to/from Belgium commencing 1 July, as part of Ryanair’s summer 2020 schedule. As Belgium prepares to welcome foreign visitors in June, Ryanair encourages holidaymakers to start planning a summer getaway and celebrate that Europe is successfully overcoming one of its most challenging times.

Europeans can now look forward to bagging a bargain holiday to Belgium and enjoying the finest Belgian chocolates in their favourite summer spots, while Belgians can already make their dreamed holiday come true and travel to Spain, Italy and Portugal among others.

Ryanair is proud to serve Belgium’s Brussels Airport and Brussels South Charleroi Airport and looks forward to bringing millions of tourists that will help boost regional economies upon so many thousands of jobs rely on. To celebrate the lifting of travel restrictions, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares from just €19.99 one way, for travel in July and August 2020, which must be booked by midnight Sunday (7 June), only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Hélène Bégasse said:

“Ryanair is pleased to announce it will restore over 90 routes to/from Belgium, commencing from 1 July 2020, as part of our summer 2020 schedule, with some of our most popular routes such as Brussels to Lisbon or to Rome Fiumicino and Brussels South Charleroi to Pisa or to Faro. We are proud to serve Belgium’s Brussels and Brussels South Charleroi airports and we look forward to reuniting friends and families and bringing millions of tourists that will help boost regional economies and protect thousands of jobs.

This is also an opportunity for those customers who had their Spring flights cancelled due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, and that are looking to redeem their Ryanair vouchers now that Europe is open for holidays.

To celebrate the lifting of travel restrictions and the resumption of its over 90 Belgian routes, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares from just €19.99 one way, for travel in July and August 2020, which must be booked by midnight Sunday (7 June). Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”