Ryanair restores 60% of scheduled flights in August

Ryanair today (6 Aug) announced it has restored over 60% of normal flight schedules from 1st August, following the successful resumption of its services at the end of June.

Throughout July, Ryanair has flown 4.4 million customers to destinations across Europe, reuniting friends and family, allowing commuters to get back to work, as well as jetting tourists off for post-lockdown breaks to some of the continent’s most popular holiday hotspots.

As Europe’s skies get busier and traveller confidence returns, Ryanair will continue to increase its flight frequencies throughout August with more than 1,600 routes and over 11,000 weekly flights across its network.

Ryanair encourages all passengers to observe the healthy flying measures it has had in place since mid-May, including the mandatory use of facemasks and a reduced in-flight cashless service.

Ryanair looks forward to welcoming thousands more passengers on its flights in August as it continues to play its part in helping Europe’s tourism and travel industry take off again. To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99, for travel one way, only available on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s CEO Eddie Wilson said:

“Since the resumption of our schedule in late June, passenger numbers have continued to grow and as a result, we’re delighted to announce that our flight schedule is set to increase to more than 60% in August. We were pleased to see our people and customers adopt to our healthy flying measures, and encourage all those travelling with us in August to continue to do so. As traveller confidence returns, we look forward to welcoming back our customers, who can fly on the lowest fares to over 200 destinations across Europe. We’re also proud to play our part in helping Europe’s tourism industry take off again.. Seats for all these flights are now on sale at www.ryanair.com or through the Ryanair app, with prices which start from just €19.99 one way.”

06 August 2020