Ryanair reports strong passenger growth in October amidst half year profit decline due to lower fares and rising costs

In October 2024, Ryanair recorded a 7% increase in traffic compared to the previous year, welcoming 18.3 million passengers and maintaining a 93% load factor across over 103,200 flights.

For the past 12 months, traffic rose by 8% to 194.8 million. However, for the first half of fiscal year 2025, Ryanair’s profits declined by 18% to €1.79 billion, largely due to reduced average fares, which dropped by 7% in the second quarter amid rising operational costs and economic pressures.

Despite this, Ryanair has continued expanding, adding new routes and bases while facing challenges such as Boeing delivery delays and the ongoing impact of high fuel prices.