Ryanair reports strong H1 profits of €2.18 billion due to record summer traffic, declares €400 million dividend

Ryanair Holdings announced robust half-year profits of €2.18 billion, driven by strong Easter performance in Q1, record summer traffic, and higher fares offsetting increased fuel costs.

Key highlights included an 11% growth in traffic, substantial revenue growth, and cost management. The company is emphasising environmental efficiency, aims to expand its fleet, and is committed to job creation.

A dividend policy of €400 million was declared, and the company’s outlook remains positive, targeting approximately 183.5 million passengers for FY24 with some challenges in fuel costs and limited Q4 visibility.

The estimated full-year profit for FY24 is in the range of €1.85 billion to €2.05 billion.