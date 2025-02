Ryanair carried 12.4 million passengers in January 2025, a 2% increase from the previous year, despite delays in Boeing aircraft deliveries. The airline’s load factor also rose by 2 percentage points to 91%.

Over the past 12 months, Ryanair transported 197.4 million passengers, marking an 8% year-on-year increase, with a steady 94% load factor. The airline continues its growth trajectory, although supply chain challenges have impacted expansion.