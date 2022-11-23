Ryanair reopens bases in Tenerife South and Lanzarote

The Irish airline Ryanair announced yesterday that at the end of March or the beginning of April it will open two new bases at the Tenerife Sur and Lanzarote airports for the 2023 summer campaign, which represents a total investment of 400 million euros, with six new routes (70 in total) and more than 10% growth in capacity in the region.

With all this, the airline will have 520 flights a week. Having been forced to close both bases in early 2020 due to delays in the delivery of Boeing aircraft, its return to these popular vacation spots will create 120 jobs for highly-skilled pilots, cabin crew and engineers.

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Ryanair’s landing in Spain, its CEO, Eddie Wilson, visited the island to make this announcement. “We are delighted to invest more than 400 million euros in the Canary Islands with the opening of these bases. This is fantastic news for these two vacation spots, which attract millions of tourists looking for low rates and incredible choice. To celebrate, we have launched a seat offer with fares available from just €29.99 for travel from April to October 2023, which must be booked by Thursday, November 24,” he announced.

The new bases will provide four aircraft (two to Tenerife and two to Lanzarote) and six new routes: Bordeaux (France), Eindhoven (Netherlands) and Nuremberg (Germany) with Tenerife South, and Cologne (Germany), Knock (Ireland), Paris Beauvais (France) and Warsaw-Modlin (Poland) with Lanzarote.

It must be remembered that, despite the strong volume of operations in the Canary Islands, in September 2019 Ryanair announced the closure of the Spanish bases of Tenerife Sur, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Girona (although this was finally saved) from January 8 of 2020. This caused layoffs and some 175 workers were left unemployed.

At the time, the closure of the bases brought with it the closure of 29 routes. However, today the level of connectivity of the airline is even higher than it was in 2019, before closing the bases. In fact, Ryanair is, by far, the first airline in the Canary Islands and in 2022 it will break its record for seats to the Islands, with more than four million seats (22% of all capacity), so the commitment of the airline for the Canary Islands is clear.

Source: Diario de Avisos