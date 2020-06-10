Ryanair removes flight change fee on all new July & August bookings

Ryanair yesterday (Tues 9 June) announced it will waive its flight change fee for all customers who book to travel in July & August, allowing them to book their summer holidays with peace of mind in case their travel plans change.

Ryanair plans to operate over 1,000 daily flights from 1 July. In order to provide as much confidence and flexibility as possible, Ryanair is now offering customers the following option:

From 10 June, customers who book to travel in July & August will be able to move their flights with zero change fee to travel until the 31 Dec 2020.

This flight date change will only apply to the route customers have already booked and trips must be completed before the 2020 year-end.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing & Digital, Dara Brady said:

“As popular holiday countries like Italy, Portugal and Spain are opening up for international tourists, we are ready to welcome passengers on board from 1 July, when Ryanair will be operating over 1,000 daily flights across our entire network. We want to offer our customers as much confidence and flexibility as possible, with no flight change fee if their travel plans change”.

09 June 2020