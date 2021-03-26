Ryanair reinforces Marseille as its largest base in France

Ryanair’s Marseille Summer ‘21 schedule will deliver:

• Four based aircraft (including one new aircraft – a $100m investment) supporting 120 local jobs in total

• 49 routes in total

• 7 new routes to: Alghero, Bari, Corfu, Menorca, Rhodes, Tétouan and Essaouira, all twice weekly from July

• 14 routes reinstated from Summer 2020

• Connections to holiday destinations such as Chania and Faro, city breaks to Rabat and Seville, as well as domestic connections to Bordeaux and Nantes

French consumers can now book their summer holidays on even lower fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee should plans change. To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 for travel until the end of Oct 2021, which must be booked by midnight Sunday, 28th March on www.ryanair.com.

Aéroport Marseille Provence, le 25/03/2021