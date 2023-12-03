Ryanair reestablishes base at Copenhagen Airport

Ryanair has reestablished its presence at Copenhagen Airport by inaugurating a new base on December 1st. This move sees two aircraft and about 100 employees stationed at Denmark’s largest airport, offering 24 routes including two new destinations: Paris Beauvais and Warsaw Modlin.

This initiative is expected to boost both inbound and outbound travel, enhancing connectivity within Europe. The airline plans to expand its Copenhagen base further by adding two more aircraft in the coming summer, increasing seat capacity by 16 percent.

This move not only benefits travellers by providing more options but also contributes to the growth of jobs in and around the airport, fostering collaboration between Ryanair and Copenhagen Airport for mutual success.

Despite closing its base in 2015, Ryanair has remained an active airline at Copenhagen Airport, currently operating as the third largest carrier with 2.3 million annual passengers across its 24 routes.