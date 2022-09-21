Ryanair reduces Belgium schedule for winter season

Aeroroutes has studied the Belgium schedules of Ryanair for winter 2022/23 season and observed that the airline is reducing operations on various routes. The following routes have frequency reductions compared to the summer schedule:

Brussels – Alicante Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Brussels – Barcelona Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Brussels – Dublin Reduce from 15 to 12 weekly

Brussels – Lisbon Reduce from 8 to 6 weekly

Brussels – Malaga Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Brussels – Marrakech Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly

Brussels – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

Brussels – Porto Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Brussels – Rome Fiumicino Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

Brussels – Valencia Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Beziers Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Bologna Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Budapest Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Dublin Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Pescara Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Prague Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Riga Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Sofia Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Tel Aviv Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Toulouse Reduce from 9 to 8 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Turin Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Vienna Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Warsaw Modlin Reduce from 8 to 5 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Zagreb Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

The following routes have been removed for the period of 30 October 2022 – 25 March 2023:

Brussels – Amman 1 weekly

Brussels – Pisa 2 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Lourdes 2 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Trapani 2 weekly

Brussels South Charleroi – Trieste 2 weekly

Source: Aeroroutes