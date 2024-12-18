Ryanair reaffirms zero tolerance for unruly passengers following court conviction

Ryanair has reiterated its strict zero tolerance policy on disruptive passenger behaviour following the conviction of a passenger by an Athens court. The individual, who disrupted a flight to Athens in July 2020 by refusing to follow crew instructions, received a 5-month suspended sentence and a €400 fine.

The airline remains committed to safeguarding the safety and comfort of its passengers and crew by addressing incidents of misconduct decisively. A Ryanair spokesperson emphasised: “The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is Ryanair’s No.1 priority. This court ruling sends a clear message: the tiny minority who disrupt flights will face serious consequences.”

Ryanair assures travellers that such actions are taken to maintain a respectful and safe environment onboard for all.