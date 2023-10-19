Ryanair purchases 500 tonnes SAF from OMV

Ryanair has purchased 500 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from OMV, a global integrated oil, gas, and chemicals company. This transaction, following a prior memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the companies, will save more than 1,250 tonnes of CO2 emissions, equivalent to approximately 100 Ryanair flights from Dublin to Vienna.

Ryanair’s commitment to using SAF, with a target of 12.5% SAF use by 2030, is furthered by this agreement. The airline and OMV share an ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Ryanair has already made significant strides in this direction by opening the Ryanair Sustainable Aviation Research Centre, investing in a more fuel-efficient fleet, and committing to further CO2 reduction with new aircraft. OMV is also focused on sustainability, aiming to become a regional leader in SAF supply. Both companies are dedicated to promoting the use of SAF to reduce the environmental impact of aviation.