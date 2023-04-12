Ryanair powers 100% of Amsterdam flights with SAF blend

Ryanair today (12 April) announced that it has expanded its partnership with the world’s leading sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supplier, Neste, to power its full schedule of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) flights with a 40% SAF blend from 1 April.

This significant increase in SAF use represents the latest milestone development in Ryanair’s ambitious goal of operating 12.5% of flights with SAF by 2030 and further supports Ryanair’s Pathway to Net Zero by 2050 decarbonisation goals, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 32%.

Ryanair’s Director of Sustainability, Thomas Fowler said:

“Ryanair is delighted to extend our partnership with Neste to increase the amount of Ryanair flights at Amsterdam being powered with a 40% blend of SAF from a third of flights to our entire Amsterdam operation from 1 April.

Increasing the use of SAF is a fundamental pillar of our Pathway to Net Zero by 2050 decarbonisation strategy and this increase at Amsterdam will reduce greenhouse gas emissions of our flights from there by 32%.

We look forward to continuing our growing partnership with Neste as we further progress our goal of operating 12.5% of Ryanair flights with SAF by 2030.”

Alexander Küper, Neste’s Vice President EMEA, Renewable Aviation added:

“Decarbonising aviation is more important than ever, and we are proud to support Ryanair in achieving their ambitious Pathway to Net Zero by 2050. Increasing the usage of SAF to all flights departing from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is a major milestone enabling Ryanair to substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions of its operations at the airport.

We look forward to continuing working together with Ryanair on the reduction of their emissions as we increase our annual SAF production capability to 1.5 million tons per annum by the end of 2023.”