A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 plane registered EI-EVK, bound for Belfast on flight FR9561 with approximately 189 passengers on board, was forced to make an emergency landing at Faro Airport after one of its tyres burst during take-off at 07:50.

The plane had to dump fuel over Faro Bay before landing, which took about an hour, to ensure a safe landing.

Despite a shredded tyre seen “flapping about,” the emergency landing was carried out safely.