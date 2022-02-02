Ryanair plane makes runway excursion at Katowice, Poland. Airport closed for 5 hours

A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 registered SP-RSB flying from Cologne/Bonn on flight FR6869 landed at Katowice on Tuesday at 23:55. According to Piotr Adamczyk, the spokesman for Katowice Airport in Pyrzowice, there were 102 passengers on board. The aircraft, for reasons unknown until now, left the runway and stopped right behind it.

“Nobody was hurt. Buses picked up the passengers,” says Piotr Adamczyk. He adds that the plane “had to be removed in accordance with the applicable procedures and after consultation with the carrier“.

Consequently, the only runway at the airport was closed to air traffic for five hours until 05:00 Wednesday morning. For this reason, five planes did not land, including two with passengers. One from Warsaw, which returned to the capital, and the other from Iceland, which landed at the Krakow-Balice airport.

Adamczyk adds: “There is no material loss. Determining the causes of the incident is in progress“.

The circumstances of the incident will now be investigated by experts. “I think that no one at this stage will dare to speculate on this subject,” emphasises Adamczyk.

