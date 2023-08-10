Ryanair plane from Alicante to Vaxjo (Sweden) makes emergency landing at Palma de Mallorca airport

Palma airport has activated its emergency teams this afternoon due to the priority landing of a Ryanair plane that operated the route between Alicante and Vaxjo-Smaland in southern Sweden, and which had to be diverted due to technical problems.

The incident occurred around 15:00, when the Son Sant Joan control centre received an alert from a Ryanair plane, a Boeing 737-800 registered EI-DCR, which covered the route FR7429 between Alicante (ALC) and Vaxjo-Smaland airport, in the south from Sweden, and that it has requested permission to divert and land in Palma (VXO) because they had detected technical problems.

At the airport, the air traffic controllers cleared traffic to allow a priority landing of the plane, and they activated their emergency services, which have been alert in case their intervention was necessary. Finally, the aircraft landed in Son Sant Joan without problems.

The nature of the problem is still unknown and the plane is still in the Balearic island.