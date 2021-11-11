Ryanair opens new Stockholm Arlanda base with a.o. route to Brussels South Charleroi & launches Summer 22 schedule

2 additional based aircraft, further $200m investment, 35 new routes

Ryanair celebrated the opening of its new Arlanda base and launched its S22 schedule. With two additional based aircraft, representing a further $200m investment alongside the introduction of 35 new routes, Ryanair significantly enhances Stockholm connectivity.

Ryanair’s new Arlanda base will deliver in S22:

4 based a/c and $400m investment in total (+2 based aircraft & $200m investment)

120 direct jobs

Over 140 departing flights per week

35 routes

Ryanair’s new base in Stockholm Arlanda represents our commitment to Sweden and further demonstrates Ryanair’s ability to rebuild the Swedish tourism industry.

With 35 routes to choose from at Stockholm Arlanda, Swedish customers can also now book a well-deserved getaway, flying at the lowest fares to exciting destinations such as Brussels, Malaga, Milan, London and Vienna.

To celebrate the opening of its new Arlanda base and the launch of its S22 schedule, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99, which must be booked by Friday 12th November, only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Digital and Comms, Dara Brady, said:

“We are delighted to celebrate the opening of our base in Arlanda and announce our S22 schedule, which will deliver increased connectivity with two additional based aircraft. This development will create a further 60 direct jobs and offer our Swedish customers a host of European destinations to choose from this summer, with 35 new routes connecting Sweden to the likes of Brussels, Krakow, and Malaga.

Efficient operations and competitive airport charges provides the foundation from which Ryanair can deliver long-term traffic growth and increased connectivity. We have worked closely with Swedavia airports to secure this growth and improve the services for those that live, work, or wish to visit the region. At a time when other airlines are reducing their workforce, we’re delighted to be making further investments in both our people and in airports throughout Europe.

To celebrate, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from €19.99 for travel until the end of Oct 22, which must be booked by Friday 12th November. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

Swedavia’s Director of Commercial, Charlotte Ljunggren said:

We are delighted to welcome Ryanair to Arlanda and their continued expansion in the Swedish market. The additional twelve European destinations, including two domestics, is an important addition and complement to the existing range of destinations available at our airports. At the same time, access is improved both within Sweden and outside the country, and this is especially true for the important visiting relatives and friends travel segment. Access is important in the restart after the pandemic, and more direct routes are important for regional growth and for the tourism industry all across Sweden. We have had a good partnership for many years with Ryanair that we now look forward to developing even further in the years to come”.

ARLANDA – W21 SCHEDULE RECAP

Route (ALL NEW) WF Aalborg 3 Alicante 2 Baden Baden 2 Banja Luka 2 Barcelona 3 Bologna 2 Brussels Charleroi 4 Gdansk 7 Gothenburg 14 Kaunas 2 Krakow 7 Liverpool 2 London Stansted 7 Malaga 3 Malmö 10 Milan Bergamo 3 Niš 2 Riga 5 Skellefteå 2 Tallinn 3 Thessaloniki 2 Vienna 2 Warsaw Modlin 5

ARLANDA – S22 SCHEDULE RECAP

Route WF Aalborg 3 Alicante 4 Baden Baden 2 Banja Luka 2 Barcelona 3 Beziers NEW 2 Bologna 2 Brindisi NEW 2 Brussels Charleroi 4 Chania NEW 1 Corfu NEW 2 Gdansk 13 Gothenburg 13 Krakow 7 Kaunas 2 Liverpool 1 London Stansted 7 Luleå NEW 7 Malaga 3 Malmö 9 Milan Bergamo 5 Niš 2 Palma NEW 3 Poznan NEW 2 Riga 6 Rome Fiumicino NEW 5 Skellefteå 3 Tallinn 5 Thessaloniki 2 Visby NEW 3 Venice NEW 2 Vienna 3 Warsaw Modlin 7 Wroclaw NEW 4 Zadar NEW 2

10 Nov 2021