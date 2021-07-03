Ryanair opens new base in Agadir, Morocco, in winter 2021 with 25 destinations, including Brussels

Two aircraft based

A $200 million investment

16 new routes, 25 destinations in total

Ryanair announced on 1 July the opening of a new base in Agadir with two based planes – an investment of $200 million – and 55 weekly flights connecting Agadir to seven European countries and 25 destinations, including 16 new ones (Bologna, Brussels, Rome, Dublin, Paris, Porto, Toulouse, …) this winter 2021/2022, placing Agadir even more as a leading tourist destination.

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson said:

“We are delighted to open our new base in Agadir, which represents a $ 200 million investment in Agadir Airport, our third Moroccan base. We have enjoyed an excellent partnership with this airport since our very first flight from Agadir in 2008 and we are very happy to continue to grow in the region after 13 successful years.

With 25 destinations to choose from this winter, including 16 new routes, our passengers will be spoiled for choice when choosing their sunny winter vacation in Seville, Alicante or Naples or a city break in Bologna, Toulouse or Barcelona.

As Morocco has the most effective vaccination campaign in Africa, we want to continue supporting Morocco’s economic recovery as well as regional and international connectivity and position Agadir as a leading winter destination, with superb hotels, restaurants, and more. golf courses in the new Taghazout Quarter!”

The CEO of the Moroccan National Tourist Office, Adel el Fakir said:

“We are delighted with this new cooperation aimed at developing the connectivity of Agadir. Indeed, the opening of this new Ryanair base will allow many travellers from our strategic markets to discover Agadir, always sunny, its world-class beaches, its wonders, its hinterland and of course the new district of Taghazout, a hotspot. for golf, surfing and yoga retreats. Thanks to our remarkable relationship with Ryanair, together we aspire to strengthen Agadir’s success among the best destinations in the world”.

