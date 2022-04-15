Ryanair opens base in Madeira with flights to Brussels South Charleroi and 9 other destinations

2 AIRCRAFT, INVESTMENT OF $200M AND 60 NEW JOBS

10 NEW ROUTES THAT DRIVE THE RECOVERY OF TOURISM, EMPLOYMENT AND CONNECTIVITY

Ryanair’s first summer schedule in Madeira. Ryanair will operate more than 80 weekly flights for Summer ’22 in order to boost tourism in Madeira and increase domestic connectivity in Portugal.

Ryanair’s new base in Madeira will ensure:

2 aircraft – investment of 200$M

10 new routes to/from – Dublin, London Stansted, Paris Beauvais, Milan Bergamo, Manchester, Brussels South Charleroi, Marseille, Lisbon, Porto, Nuremberg

More than 80 weekly flights

60 direct jobs

Ryanair’s new base represents its commitment to increasing tourism in Madeira, improving connectivity and securing jobs in the local economy. It also demonstrates the airline’s ability to quickly rebuild the tourism industry in Portugal, providing more than 80 weekly flights, including 4 exclusive routes, at the lowest possible fares, highlighting Madeira as a leading tourist destination.

According to Eddie Wilson, CEO of Ryanair:

“We are pleased to welcome the first passengers to Madeira from the main European markets, thus contributing to the increase in tourism on the island, with 2 aircraft and more than 80 weekly flights, through 10 new routes, from France, Ireland, Italy and UK. Ryanair is committed to supporting the recovery of tourism in Portugal, after two summers affected by the pandemic.

The opening of this base and the introduction of these new routes from Madeira demonstrate our commitment to increasing connectivity, increasing travel options and tourism in Madeira. As a result of this investment, 60 direct jobs will be created at Madeira airport and more than 500 indirect jobs in the region’s tourist industry.”

Thierry Ligonnière, CEO of ANA|VINCI Airports, stated:

“It is with great satisfaction that we visit today the new Ryanair base in Madeira, in operation since 29 March. This investment is the result of a joint effort with Ryanair, the Madeira Tourism Association and Turismo de Portugal, also reinforcing the existing global partnership between VINCI Airports and Ryanair. Ryanair operates at 11 airports on the VINCI network and is the second-largest airline operating on the ANA airport network. At the moment, it operates five bases in Portugal: Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Ponta Delgada and now also in Madeira.

The development of Madeira’s air connectivity enhances the diversification of tourist markets, which is so important for the recovery and growth of tourism in the region. This is yet another example of ANA|VINCI Airports’ strong commitment to promoting the economic and sustainable development of the regions. Alongside the development of routes, we remain committed to implementing environmental initiatives that materialize the commitment to the decarbonisation of the sector, promoting positive mobility.”

According to Turismo de Portugal:

“Turismo de Portugal has worked, in recent years, to improve the country’s air connectivity, promoting the increase and diversification of routes to the various regions”, stressed the President of Turismo de Portugal, Luís Araújo.

He also added that “the collaboration between public and private entities, namely with ANA Aeroportos and the Regions, has guaranteed the functioning and growth of the operation of airlines with the aim of ensuring greater connectivity, resilience and diversification of markets. The focus on the plurality of offer has been strategically promoted, as has been demonstrated by the growth of Ryanair in Portugal, being currently the second largest company operating in the country, after TAP.

With this operation in Madeira, Ryanair contributes to ensuring the resumption of tourist activity by making it easier for tourists to access the region. The issuing markets are also diversifying, which certainly contributes to reducing dependence on the traditional markets of this Region, since connections to France, Ireland, Belgium and Italy now exist. Ryanair’s new base in the Autonomous Region of Madeira will allow an exponential increase in the offer of air connections, throughout the year, with positive impacts on the recovery and recovery of tourism and the regional economy, highlighting that for this summer the Madeira already has a higher volume of operations than in 2019, that is, pre-pandemic.”

Also according to the Regional Secretary for Tourism and Culture and President of the Madeira Promotion Association, Eduardo Jesus:

“Ryanair’s entry into Madeira is, without a doubt, a major commitment for the Region to strengthen connectivity and, at the same time, diversify its markets of origin. It has the virtue of bringing new routes to the destination, five of which were not operated for the Autonomous Region. In this way, it expands the capacity to bring more passengers from markets not yet served, and from others that already exist, with more accessibility and better prices. From a moment on, Madeira has a further 22% in the availability of seats, which constitutes an opportunity to grow the sector and, consequently, the entire regional economy.

In addition, it is the largest European company, with its own wide communication network that Madeira starts to use in its promotion, which allows us to reach millions of people, through the various co-branding campaigns programmed to increase awareness. and visibility of the destination”.