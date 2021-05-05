Ryanair opens base in Billund for Winter ‘21, with 2 based aircraft and 16 new routes, including Brussels South Charleroi

Ryanair today (05 May) announced a new base opening in Billund with two based aircraft, 69 departing flights per week and 26 routes in total, including 16 new connections to a host of international destinations across Europe from October ‘21. This new base represents a $200m investment and will deliver increased connectivity to the region, playing a key role in the recovery of jobs and the local economy.

Ryanair’s Billund Winter ’21 schedule will deliver:

Two based aircraft (a $200m investment) – creating 60 direct jobs.

69 departing flights per week.

26 routes in total.

16 new routes to Belgium, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden and UK*

Danish consumers and tourists can now plan a getaway – as far out as March ’22 – on even lower fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee should plans change. To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just 149.00 DKK for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Sunday 9th May on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s CEO, Eddie Wilson said:

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our base in Billund, which will deliver increased connectivity with two based aircraft from October ‘21. This development will create over 60 direct jobs and offer our Danish customers a host of European destinations to choose from this winter, with 26 routes in total including 16 new connections to the likes of Brussels Charleroi, Seville, Tallinn and Wroclaw.

We have worked closely with Billund airport to secure this long-term traffic growth and improve the services and connectivity for those that live, work or wish to visit the region. At a time when other airlines are reducing their workforce, we’re delighted to be making further investments in both our people and in airports throughout Europe and look forward to commencing the recruitment for these roles very soon.

Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero-change fee until the end of October 2021.

To celebrate, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just 149.00 DKK for travel until the end of March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Sunday, 9th May. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

Billund Airport’s CEO, Jan Hessellund said:

“We are happy that Ryanair reopens their base at Billund Airport and expand the Ryanair destination map from West Denmark with 7 brand new destinations on top of the 9 new winter services. This will make it even easier for West Danes to travel directly to many new attractive destinations all over Europe. The West Danes are eager to start travelling and as the West Danish economy is still going strong and have been very little affected by the Covid-pandemic, the suitcases stands all packed in many West Danish homes ready for when Europe opens up again.

As Billund Airport is on the doorstep of many trending tourism activities such as attractive outdoor adventures, historical city life and not least plenty of fun for the family activities, we expect Ryanair’s base investment in Billund to send more than 100,000 new tourists into our hotels and attractions in West Denmark.”

16 New Routes From Billund Departing Flights

Per Week Barcelona* 2 Bologna* 2 Brussels Charleroi 3 Edinburgh* 2 Gothenburg 3 Gdansk* 2 Milan Bergamo* 2 Memmingen 2 Poznan* 2 Rome Ciampino* 2 Sibiu 2 Seville 2 Tallinn 2 Venice Treviso* 2 Vilnius* 2 Wroclaw 2

* New winter services, launched in Summer ‘21

05 May 2021