Ryanair opens a connection from Helsinki Airport to four Mediterranean destinations

On Sunday 27 March, Ryanair began its summer flights to Alicante, Spain. Other opening routes for the summer season include direct connections to Venice in Italy, Barcelona Girona in Spain and Zadar in Croatia.

Ryanair’s summer season begins with opening routes to favourite destinations in southern Europe. Tickets for Ryanair flights to Spain, Italy and Croatia are currently on sale. Flights to all four destinations depart from Helsinki Airport twice a week.

“We are delighted that the choice of summer destinations is increasing and, with it, passengers’ options are too. Direct connections from Helsinki Airport bring Europe’s popular holiday beaches closer,” says Petri Vuori, Vice President, Sales and Route Development at Finavia.

The next route launch of Ryanair will take place next week, with the first flight to Venice, Italy scheduled for 31 March. The connection to Barcelona Girona, Spain will open on 4 May and to Zadar, Croatia on 3 June.