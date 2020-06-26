Ryanair opens 64 routes to/from Vienna from 1st July

Thousands Of €9.99 Fares – Before Austrian Govt Bans Them!!!

Ryanair announced it will open 67 routes to/from Austria commencing on Wed 1st July next, as part of Ryanair’s post-Covid Summer 2020 schedule. Its Vienna base will offer 64 routes, including summer services to Palma, Rome, Faro & Athens, and many more.

As Austrians taxes get wasted on illegal State Aid to German-owned Austrian Airlines, Ryanair will guarantee low fares for Austrian customers/visitors at prices which start from €9.99 one way. Vienna holidaymakers can now plan an exciting summer getaway with fares starting from just €9.99 for travel in July & August before some misguided Austrian Minister tries to ban them.

Following the reopening of Lauda’s Vienna A320 base on 1 July, Ryanair will operate to/from Vienna on a mixture of Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Since Lauda will become a wet-lease provider for the Ryanair Group, the famous red brand will continue to fly over the skies of Austria from 1st July.

Ryanair’s Austria 2020 schedule will deliver:

64 Vienna routes including;

Over 25 summer destination including Faro, Malaga, Malta, Naples & Palma.

Over 20 city break destinations including Dublin, Milan, Madrid, Lisbon & Warsaw.

Ryanair will also operate 2 routes to/from Salzburg and 1 route to/from Klagenfurt.

Ryanair Group CEO, Michael O’Leary, said:

“Ryanair is pleased to open 67 new routes to/from Austria starting from 1 July, as part of our Summer 2020 schedule. Our Vienna base will serve 64 routes, with airfares starting from just €9.99 one way before some crazy Austrian Minister tries to force Austrian consumers and visitors to pay higher €40 airfares!!! Ryanair will provide non-State Subsidised competition and choice to the high fare Austrian Airlines (which is a subsidiary of the German subsidy junkie Lufthansa Group). Ryanair will oppose any illegal effort by the Austrian Government to force consumers to pay high fares. Austrian citizens are entitled to low fares and nobody provides lower fares than Ryanair.

To celebrate our Summer 2020 schedules we have launched a seat sale with fares from just €9.99 one way, for travel in July and August 2020, which must be booked by midnight Saturday (27th June). To avoid missing out on these amazing low prices, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and book their flight with us today!”.