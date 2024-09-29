Ryanair offers €29.99 relief fares as easyJet cancels all Beauvais routes

Ryanair has launched relief fares starting at €29.99 to assist travelers affected by EasyJet’s cancellation of all routes from Beauvais, effective from October.

This includes key routes to Lisbon and Milan. Ryanair, stepping in to cover the gap, will offer 20 weekly flights to Lisbon and 28 weekly flights to Milan from Beauvais this winter. The special fares are available for booking until October 4 on Ryanair’s website.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications for France, Elena Cabrera, emphasised their readiness to accommodate passengers following EasyJet’s complete withdrawal from Beauvais.