Ryanair November traffic soars by 11%, reaching 13 million passengers

Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers, has reported an 11% year-on-year increase in traffic for November 2024, with 13 million guests carried during the month. The airline maintained an impressive 92% load factor, showcasing strong demand across its network.

Key November Statistics

Guests : November 2023: 11.7 million November 2024: 13.0 million (+11%)

: Load Factor : Consistently high at 92% for both November 2023 and November 2024.

: Flights Operated : Over 73,750 flights in November 2024, reflecting the airline’s extensive operational scale.

:

Rolling Yearly Performance

Ryanair’s 12-month rolling performance also highlighted its consistent growth:

Total Guests (Rolling Year) : November 2023: 180.8 million November 2024: 196.1 million (+8%)

: Load Factor (Rolling Year) : Maintained at 94% , underscoring the airline’s efficiency in matching capacity with demand.

:

Growth Drivers

Ryanair’s strong performance is attributed to several factors:

Expanding Network: The airline continues to add new routes and frequencies, capitalizing on robust demand for low-cost travel across Europe. Fleet Expansion: Ryanair’s ongoing acquisition of fuel-efficient aircraft supports its ability to offer competitive fares while increasing capacity. Strategic Cost Management: Leveraging its cost-efficient model, Ryanair sustains high load factors and affordability for travellers.

Future Outlook

With the busy holiday travel season approaching, Ryanair is well-positioned to close 2024 on a strong note. Its record-breaking traffic growth and high load factors reinforce its dominance in the low-cost carrier market.

Ryanair’s ongoing expansion and operational efficiency highlight its ability to navigate the challenges of the aviation industry while delivering consistent growth and value to customers.