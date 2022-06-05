Ryanair May traffic grows to 15.4 million passengers

Ryanair Holdings plc on Thursday, 2 June, released May traffic statistics as follows:
|Month
|Rolling Annual
|May 21
|May 22
|Change
|May 21
|May 22
|Change
|GUESTS
|1.8m
|15.4m
|+756%
|30.2m
|123.9m
|+310%
|L. FACTOR
|79%
|92%
|+13 ppts
|72%
|84%
|+12 ppts
Ryanair operated over 88,400 flights in May.
|Prior Months
|Guests
|L.F %
|December1
|9.5m
|81%
|January1
|7.0m
|79%
|February1
|8.7m
|86%
|March2
|11.2m
|87%
|April
|14.2m
|91%
|May
|15.4m
|92%
1 Dec, Jan & Feb traffic was damaged by Omicron restrictions.
2 Mar traffic was damaged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb.
Passengers traveling through Brussels Airport, Belgium on Sunday towards a non-Schengen destination were forced to…
A security incident at Basel-Mulhouse, the airport located in the French Alsace region near the…
KLM has returned to a normal schedule on Sunday, the airline announced in a press…
Cathay Pacific and Lufthansa Cargo announced the addition of Swiss WorldCargo to their joint venture,…
Opening on July 1st, Lourdes will become the airline's 8th base in France, following those…
SAS is expanding its network in North America and is now starting direct routes to…