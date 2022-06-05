Ryanair May traffic grows to 15.4 million passengers

Ryanair Holdings plc on Thursday, 2 June, released May traffic statistics as follows:

Month Rolling Annual May 21 May 22 Change May 21 May 22 Change GUESTS 1.8m 15.4m +756% 30.2m 123.9m +310% L. FACTOR 79% 92% +13 ppts 72% 84% +12 ppts

Ryanair operated over 88,400 flights in May.

Prior Months Guests L.F % December1 9.5m 81% January1 7.0m 79% February1 8.7m 86% March2 11.2m 87% April 14.2m 91% May 15.4m 92%

1 Dec, Jan & Feb traffic was damaged by Omicron restrictions.

2 Mar traffic was damaged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb.