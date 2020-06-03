Ryanair May traffic falls 99.5% to 70,000 passengers

Covid-19 airspace closures continue to impact traffic
Ryanair Holdings plc today (Wed 3 June) released May traffic statistics as follows:
|2019
|2020
|Growth
|Ryanair Group
|14.1m
|0.07m
|-99.5%
|Ryanair
|13.5m
|0.07m
|-99.5%
|Lauda
|0.6m
|0.0m
|-100%
|Rolling Annual
|145.8m
|121.0m (95%)
|-17%
- Ryanair operated just 701 scheduled flights (over 70,000 budget) in May incl. a number of rescue and medical flights on behalf of various EU Govts.
- 99% of May flights arrived on-time.
- Due to multiple EU Govt flight bans/restrictions, Ryanair expects minimal traffic in June.
03 Jun 2020