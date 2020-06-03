Ryanair May traffic falls 99.5% to 70,000 passengers

André Orban
29

Covid-19 airspace closures continue to impact traffic

Ryanair Holdings plc today (Wed 3 June) released May traffic statistics as follows:

   2019 2020  Growth
Ryanair Group  14.1m 0.07m -99.5%
Ryanair  13.5m 0.07m -99.5%
Lauda  0.6m 0.0m  -100%

 

Rolling Annual  145.8m  121.0m (95%) -17%

 

  • Ryanair operated just 701 scheduled flights (over 70,000 budget) in May incl. a number of rescue and medical flights on behalf of various EU Govts.
  • 99% of May flights arrived on-time.
  • Due to multiple EU Govt flight bans/restrictions, Ryanair expects minimal traffic in June.

03 Jun 2020

