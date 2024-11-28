Ryanair marks 1st year in Tirana with 6 new Winter 2024 routes

Ryanair, now Albania’s fastest-growing airline, celebrates its first anniversary in Tirana with a Winter 2024 schedule featuring 22 routes, including 6 new ones to Bari, Bristol, Budapest, Lamezia, Naples, and Vienna.

The airline has carried 3 million passengers in its first year, boosting tourism and creating 1,900+ jobs. With a 25% traffic increase from Winter 2023, Ryanair plans further expansion contingent on reduced access costs, potentially adding 15 based aircraft, 50 routes, and more than 5 million passengers annually. A special €19.99 fare sale marks the milestone.