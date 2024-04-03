Ryanair March traffic sees 8% growth to 13.6 million passengers

Ryanair Holdings plc has reported a significant increase in March 2024 traffic, with a total of 13.6 million guests, marking an 8% rise compared to March 2023.

In March 2024, Ryanair operated over 77,000 flights; however, nearly 950 flights were cancelled due to the Israel/Gaza conflict.

Rolling figures show continued growth

Looking at rolling figures, the trend continues positively for Ryanair, with a total of 183.7 million passengers in the year leading up to March 2024, reflecting a 9% increase compared to the previous year. The load factor for this period also saw a slight uptick, rising from 93% to 94%, indicating improved operational efficiency.