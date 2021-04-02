Ryanair launches two new routes to Greece this summer: Charleroi-Santorini & Warsaw-Zakynthos

Ryanair announced 60,000 additional seats to Greece this summer, launching two new routes and 16 additional flights per week on existing routes to Greece from Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy and Poland from July 2021.

Following strong demand from consumers throughout Europe, two new routes will operate from Warsaw Modlin to Zakynthos and from Brussels Charleroi to Santorini, both flying twice weekly from July. Ryanair’s extended Greek Summer ’21 schedule will also deliver extra flights on the following routes:

Route Weekly Flights Bologna-Corfu 3 (+1) Bologna-Crete 2 (+1) Bologna- Mykonos 4 (+2) Brussels Charleroi-Corfu 4 (+2) Budapest-Corfu 3 (+1) Dublin-Santorini 3 (+1) Frankfurt-Hahn-Mykonos 2 (+1) Milan Bergamo-Chania 3 (+1) Milan Bergamo-Corfu 4 (+1) Milan Bergamo-Crete 4 (+2) Milan Bergamo-Rhodes 3 (+1) Rome Ciampino-Corfu 3 (+1) Rome Ciampino- Rhodes 3 (+1)

European consumers have a wealth of Greek destinations to choose from this summer, flying on the lowest fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee should plans change. To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 3rd April only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said:

“We are pleased to announce 60,000 additional seats and two new routes to Greece, commencing from July 2021, as part of our extended Greek Summer 2021 schedule.

Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero change fee until the end of October 2021.

To celebrate, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday 3rd April 2021. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

01 Apr 2021