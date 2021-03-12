Ryanair launches three new routes and extra flights from UK to Greece this summer

Ryanair announced three new routes and extra flights on a further five routes between the UK and Greece for this summer, all starting from 1st July:

New Routes Additional Flights Route Weekly Flights Route Weekly Flights Preveza – Stansted 2 Birmingham – Corfu 3 (+1) Stansted – Zakynthos 2 Corfu – East Midlands 3 (+1) Stansted – Santorini 2 Corfu – Manchester 3 (+1) Corfu – Southend 3 (+1) Stansted – Rhodes 3 (+1)

The UK’s roadmap for the re-opening of air travel, coupled with their highly successful vaccination programme, gives UK consumers’ confidence that summer travel will be possible. Having just announced that tourists* are welcome to Greece from 14th May, UK consumers can now book a sunshine getaway from Stansted Airport to Santorini, Zakynthos and Preveza, flying on the lowest fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s “zero change fee” offer should plans change. Ryanair has also added five extra flights every week from Birmingham, East Midlands, Manchester, Southend and Stansted to the idyllic holiday destinations of Corfu and Rhodes.

To celebrate these new routes and extra flights, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just £24.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 13th March only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness said:

“We are delighted to offer even greater choice, more routes and extra flights to Greece for our UK customers this summer. The UK Government’s highly successful vaccination programme gives customers the confidence that travel will be possible this summer. UK consumers can now choose from over 20 routes (including three announced today) and 5 extra weekly flights at low fares to some of the most popular summer holiday destinations in Greece.

Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, Ryanair is now allowing up to two free flight date changes on all bookings should plans change. Customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so with a ‘Zero Change Fee’ until the end of October 2021.

12 Mar 2021