Ryanair launches rescue fares as Wizz Air suspends all Odessa routes and cancels London Luton routes to Oslo and Prague

Ryanair today (13 Feb) launched rescue fares starting from €19.99 on 7 routes to accommodate customers affected by Wizz Air’s suspension of all routes to/from Odessa until June 2020, and by Wizz Air’s cancellation of London Luton routes to Prague and Oslo Torp from May 2020.

Ryanair customers can fly on the lowest fares with the most reliable service, and with the greenest/cleanest major airline in Europe, with the lowest CO2 emissions.

These low rescue fares are on sale now on the Ryanair.com website, for travel from April/May but must be booked by midnight Sunday (16 Feb).

Ryanair’s Olga Pawlonka said:

“Ryanair customers can continue to enjoy the lowest fares and most reliable service, and we’ve released rescue fares to assist customers affected by the suspension of Wizz Air’s Odesa routes and the cancellation of its London Luton routes to Prague and Oslo.

Customers can fly at fares starting from just €19.99 from April/May, and these rescue fares are on sale now until midnight Sunday (16 Feb), only on the Ryanair.com website. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”.”