Ryanair launches rescue fares as Wizz Air cancels London Southend to Vilnius route

Ryanair on 22 June launched rescue fares starting from £9.99 on the London Southend to Vilnius route, operating 2 weekly frequencies, to accommodate customers affected by Wizz Air discontinuation of this route.

These low rescue fares are on sale now on the Ryanair.com website, for travel until the end of August 2020 but must be booked by midnight Wednesday (24 June).

Ryanair’s Eimear Ryan said:

“Wizz Air’s customers can continue to enjoy the lowest fares and most reliable service by switching to Ryanair, and we’ve released rescue fares to assist customers affected by Wizz Air’s ceasing of this route.

Customers can fly from London Southend to Vilnius operating twice weekly at fares starting from just £9.99 until the end of August 2020, and these rescue fares are on sale now until midnight Wednesday 24 June, only on the Ryanair.com website. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”.

22 June 2020