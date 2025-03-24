Ryanair launches “Prime” subscription for frequent flyers

Ryanair has introduced “Prime,” a €79-per-year subscription offering frequent travellers savings on flights. Members receive free reserved seats, free travel insurance, and exclusive access to 12 annual seat sales.

Those who fly 12 times a year can save up to €420, while even occasional travellers (3 flights per year) can save more than the subscription cost. Membership is limited to 250,000 customers on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ryanair positions “Prime” as a cost-effective way for regular flyers to enjoy discounts and added perks.