Ryanair launches over 700 winter routes for 2021/22 including sun, ski and city destinations

Ryanair has today (11 Feb) launched its Winter 21/22 schedule, covering its most popular destinations for trips taking off from late October. Boasting over 700 routes across the Ryanair network – and further destinations to be released in the coming weeks – winter sun is where it’s at for 2021. Ever popular with its customers, Ryanair has launched routes to the likes of sunny Cyprus, Gran Canaria, the Greek islands, Sicily and Malaga for Winter ’21 and avid skiers who missed out on their trip to the slopes can dust off their skis with popular destinations such as Turin, Milan and Salzburg set to welcome visitors once again next winter.

In addition to winter sun and ski, customer can also book winter city breaks to Lisbon, Paris, Venice and many more. Having missed out on holidays and weekend breaks in 2020, an eclectic mix of destinations is on offer from Ryanair this winter spanning beach holidays, city breaks, cultural and foodie hotspots. To celebrate the release of Ryanair’s Winter ’21 / 22 schedule, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from €29.99 for travel from October ’21 – March ’22, available for booking on the Ryanair.com website only until midnight, Sunday 14th Feb 2021.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady, said:

“While we believe the successful roll-out of the vaccine will see Europeans enjoying their favourite spots this Summer, Ryanair wants to give customers further choice and something to look forward to, whether that is a break to reunite with friends and family in July, or a winter sun getaway to the sunny Greek Islands in November. With 20m seats on sale on over 700 routes and further destinations to be released in the coming weeks, customers can now book a Winter getaway until the end of March 2022, always on the lowest fares.

We’ve added firm favourites Barcelona, Malta and Marrakech to the list of destinations this year, and to celebrate we’ve launched a seat sale with amazing fares available from just €29.99 for travel from October 2021 until end of March 2022, which must be booked before midnight Sunday, 14th Feb 2021. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com”.

11 Feb 2021