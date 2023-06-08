Ryanair launches new winter schedule for Tirana, Albania, with 14 weekly flights to Brussels South Charleroi

Ryanair today (8th June) announced 200 weekly flights and 17 new routes to/from Albania as part of its Winter ‘23 schedule, including the Brussels Charleroi route for Belgian holidaymakers.

Albania will become the 37th country within Ryanair’s network, as the airline continues to grow to carry 300 million passengers by 2034. With its recent record order of 300 new Boeing 737-MAX-10s, Ryanair will grow to circa 800 aircraft by 2033 and is the only major airline which can deliver long-term meaningful growth in Europe.

To celebrate today’s announcement, Ryanair will launch a 3-day seat sale on its new routes to/from Tirana Airport from €29.99 one way for travel from Oct’23 until Mar’24, which must be booked by 11th June, available only at Ryanair.com.

From Tirana, Ryanair DAC’s CEO, Eddie Wilson said: “As Europe’s largest airline, we are delighted to announce 200 weekly Ryanair flights to/from Albania starting from Winter ’23. These initial 17 new routes will grant immediate access to key inbound tourism markets such as, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania Sweden, and the UK whilst also providing competitive fares and increased connectivity for Albanians who want to visit home, or friends and family abroad.

We have worked closely with our partners here at Tirana Airport to launch these 17 new routes and hope to strengthen the relationship over time as we work together to drive inbound tourism and connectivity to Albania. These routes will allow millions of visitors from major cities across Europe to experience the wonders of Albania, from the white sand

beaches of the Albania Riviera to the historical architecture of Unesco site Gjirokastër, and lively nightlife in Tirana.

To celebrate today’s announcement, we will launch a 3-day seat sale for these routes to/from Tirana Airport from €29.99 one way for travel from Oct’23 until Mar’24, which must be booked by 11th June, available only at Ryanair.com.”

Mr. Musa Kastrati, Senior Vice President of Kastrati Group, said: “On behalf of Tirana International Airport, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Ryanair for their remarkable trust in the potential of the Albanian market.

We welcome Ryanair’s decision to operate flights to and from Tirana International Airport, providing affordable and accessible air travel options, which will undoubtedly benefit both inbound and outbound travellers.

I am confident that through the extensive network of Ryanair, Tirana International Airport will contribute to the further development of passenger choices, tourism, and the economy of Albania. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Ryanair, as we work together to build memorable journeys for passengers travelling to and from our beautiful nation.”