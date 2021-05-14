Ryanair launches new Customer Advisory Panel, and you can apply!

Airline invites customers to apply before May 31st

Ryanair announced the launch of a new Customer Advisory Panel that will invite Ryanair customers all over Europe to come together to provide feedback and recommendations that will help Ryanair continue to improve its guest services.

As part of its first Customer Advisory Panel meeting this autumn, successful applicants will be flown to Ryanair’s Dublin office to participate in a Customer Care event to help Ryanair improve its service. Panel applicants can look forward to future Customer Advisory Panel meetings at exciting major European cities such as Madrid, Rome, Berlin, Warsaw and more. The recommendations from the Panel will shape Ryanair’s 2022 customer improvements programme, re-enforcing Ryanair’s commitment to delivering the lowest fares, on-time flights and great customer service.

Ryanair’s new Customer Advisory Panel is one of several customer care initiatives to be rolled out in 2021. Applications must be submitted on Ryanair.com before May 31st and successful applicants will be notified before June 14th. Flights and hotel accommodation for panel members (and a partner) will be covered by Ryanair and panel members will have the opportunity to explore Dublin City on their 2-night trip.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing & Digital, Dara Brady said:

“We are excited to announce our first ever Customer Advisory Panel to allow customers help us drive improvements in Ryanair’s customer care and service. While Ryanair cannot be beaten for low fares, choice and on-time flights, as we grow to 200m passengers p.a, we are determined to keep listening to our customers and improving our service to them.

Our new Customer Advisory Panel will provide us with direct feedback and recommendations from customers and will help us deliver an improved service for our guests throughout 2022 and beyond. As Ryanair emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic customers can look forward to even more service improvements on new aircraft at even lower prices”.

Apply here: https://www.ryanair.com/gb/en/useful-info/Customer-Panel

13 May 2021